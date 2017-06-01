In D.C., Fake ICE Flyers Urged Residents to Report Undocumented Immigrants - NBC News

Fake flyers with the title "Sanctuary City Neighborhood Public Notice," sprouted in parts of Washington, D.C., on Thursday, urging residents to turn in undocumented neighbors. City officials took to social media and encouraged people to tear them down as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the false flyers were "dangerous and irresponsible."

The leaflets were superimposed on ICE letterhead and detailed offenses for those "harboring, encouraging/inducing, or conspiracy/aiding or abetting" people who are in the country illegally. "If you see something, say something," the flyer stated.