Organizers move anti-Muslim rally planned for Portland to Seattle | KOMO

SEATTLE -- A group that had planned to hold an anti-Muslim rally in Portland on Saturday June 10 says it has moved the event to Seattle.

ACT for America says on its website that the rally will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Westlake Center. It is billed as a march against Sharia, which is Islamic canonical law.

The event, called "Portland March Against Sharia," was organized by Scott Ryan Presler and Joey Gibson. Gibson is holding another rally on Sunday, June 4 called "Trump Free Speech Rally Portland," according to KATU.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler asked organizers to cancel both events in light of last week's deadly stabbing aboard a MAX train.

