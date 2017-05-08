Kent School District cancels field trips abroad for 'equity' | KOMO

KENT, Wash. -- The Kent School District says it made a recent policy change in the name of fairness, but some parents and students say the rule change is anything but fair.

For two decades, the Kentlake High School band has made an annual trip to perform in Victoria B.C.

"This is their big deal, Victoria loves having us," says parent Christine Mastroff of the tradition.

Students this year have been told they won't be going on the trip due to a policy change by the Kent School Board.

"It was heartbreak, because I knew it was going to be hard for these kids knowing that they've prepared all year," Mastroff says.

Recently, the Kent School District decided to end all international field trips over citizenship concerns.