Wells Fargo Account Scam Targeted Undocumented Immigrants, Lawsuit Claims - NBC News

Wells Fargo employees were instructed to "round up" immigrants in the country illegally, corral them into a branch office, and cajole them into opening bank accounts, new court filings claim.

In a series of sworn statements filed Wednesday detailing the latest allegations of the embattled bank's account-sales scandal, Wells Fargo employees from multiple states say they were ordered to target undocumented workers at construction sites, factories, and a 7-Eleven.

One branch allegedly instituted a program called "Hit the Streets Thursday," where upper management ordered Latino employees to patrol streets and a local Social Security office to force passersby into branches to open unauthorized accounts, according to a filing by Julia Miller, a former Wells Fargo branch manager in Pennsylvania.