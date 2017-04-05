Newsvine

Mariyam

 

About Beyond The Storm: Stalking Interventions & Investigations, Inc. Articles: 99 Seeds: 161 Comments: 5279 Since: Oct 2008

Washington State Trooper Under Investigation For Notifying ICE Of Deported Felon - Blue Lives Matter

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mariyam View Original Article: bluelivesmatter.blue
Seeded on Tue Apr 4, 2017 11:57 PM
Discuss:

Tacoma, WA – A Washington State Patrol Trooper is the focus of an investigation because he notified ICE about a criminal illegal immigrant, just as she had been trained to.

According to Q13 Fox, the incident began on February 9th when the Trooper, who was not identified, did a routine check of a driver’s license during a traffic crash on I-5.  That driver’s license belonged to Armando Chavez Corona, whose car was hit during a multi-vehicle collision.

When Corona’s driver’s license was checked, which is standard procedure for officers to do when investigating car crashes, a warning came back from federal authorities that Corona was a deported felon, and that he was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant.  The warning asked that federal agents be contacted if Corona was located.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor