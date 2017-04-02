Deputies: Homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder in shower | KOMO

BELFAIR, Wash. (KOMO) - A homeowner was arrested Saturday morning after he shot and killed an intruder who was taking a shower in his home, Mason County sheriff's deputies said.

Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell identified the man who was killed as Nathaniel Joseph Rosa, 31, of Bothell.

The homeowner owns two pieces of property that sit next to each other along East Trails Road. One has a house that he lives in. He runs an internet-based business out of a home on the other piece of property, which is where the shooting occurred, deputies said.