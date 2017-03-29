Women's participation in STEM, where so many jobs of the future will come from, is critical in the fight for wage equality and for the empowerment of women in the economy," Trump told the students.
She also urged boys to "empower" and "support" their female classmates. "The playing field will only be leveled if we can all work together to eliminate these long-standing barriers," she said.
Ivanka Trump, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos celebrate Women's History Month by encouraging girls in STEM - AOL News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Mar 29, 2017 2:35 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment