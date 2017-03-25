Mukilteo company's personnel decisions draw attention of WA State Attorney General ("outrageous discrimination & retaliation") | KOMO

MUKILTEO, Wash. -- Electroimpact has some deep ties with Boeing, Airbus and Kawaski, but its personnel decision have left it in big trouble with the state.

"The conduct outlined in our complaint is outrageous," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a news release. "Discriminating against workers and retaliating against anyone who questions it is illegal."

Ferguson said the company will pay $485,000 after an investigation alleging discrimination, retaliation against employees and unfair or deceptive advertising. The company will also change its hiring practices and conduct outreach to minority applicants.

Among the accusations are that CEO Peter Zieve gave out bonuses for people who married or had children. He screened out job candidates he thought were Muslims and asked applicants to attach a recent photo.

The company also maintained a listserv where employees could share jokes. Some of the jokes were about Muslims.