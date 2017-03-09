Washington State Wants Restraining Order Applied to Trump's New Travel Ban - NBC News

Washington state will seek a restraining order against President Trump's revamped travel ban — a move which could foreshadow a potential legal showdown between the administration and a wave of challenges to the controversial executive order.

Minnesota, which is already part of the challenge, Oregon, Massachusetts, and New York will also seek to join with other states looking to lend their voices to the effort in upcoming days, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday during a press conference.

Washington state will ask U.S. District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart to apply the temporary injunction he issued last month on Trump's initial executive order to the newly revised travel ban. The state believes that tweaks to the travel ban do not get around the previous restraining order.

"It's my duty, my responsibility to act," Ferguson said. "We're not going to be bullied by threats and actions by the federal government."

He added later, "You can't tweet your way out of the rule of law."