Kent kindergartner transforms appearance daily to honor notable black women | KOMO

KENT, Wash. -- Lola Jones is barely old enough to write the letters N-A-A-C-P yet bears a striking resemblance to its founder and anti-lynching activist Ida B. Wells.

It's all part of an educational, and empowering project her mother, Cristi Jones, dreamed up.

With the aid of props from around the their home in Kent, a few newly bought wigs, a bonnet, her mother's cellphone and artsy eye and photo apps, 5-year-old Lola has transformed into some of the most admired and notable black women in history.

Cristi says her daughter Lola was enthralled by a video on Martin Luther King, Jr. shown in school last month. Cristi turned that into an opportunity to teach her child more about civil rights.

Since Lola loves dressing up, her mother says she decided it would be fun to educate her daughter about black history by having her actually become the women she was learning about.

"And it is extremely helpful that Lola truly emulates the women she's portraying," Cristi says. "She gets into character and just nails it."