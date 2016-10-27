Newsvine

Feds: Pooper scooper pretended to be Secret Service agent | KOMO

Seeded on Thu Oct 27, 2016 2:03 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man whose company scoops up pet poop has been charged with flashing a fake Secret Service ID and badge during a traffic stop and using it to get the "government rate" for a hotel room.

Christopher Diiorio, 53, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of conspiracy, using a false badge and a fraudulent official seal.

Reserve Township police said Diiorio flashed the ID card after an officer pulled him over for a faulty brake light July 22. The hotel incident occurred a month earlier.

