More Guns on Campuses Won't Make People Safer, Researchers Say - NBC News

A rise in shootings on college campuses has added a new front in the gun debate, centering on this question: does it hurt, or help, to have more armed people at school?

Eight states allow people to carry concealed weapons on the grounds of public colleges and universities, based on the belief that criminals will be less likely to open fire if they know they might be confronted by someone else with a gun. Texas became the latest this year, and there is a growing movement to expand the list.

But many believe that having more firearms around makes gun crime more likely. They oppose the campus-carry campaign as an extension of broader efforts to allow people to carry concealed weapons in other public areas, which they say raises the risk of violence.