Man Arrested in 'Hate-Filled' Islamic Center Threats Had Guns, Ammo - NBC News

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man found with multiple weapons and hundreds of pounds of ammunition in his home was charged with making terrorist threats to the Islamic Center of Southern California, authorities announced Tuesday.

Mark Lucian Feigin was arrested last week on the charge, which has been designated as a hate crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Feigin, 40, has been released on bail. A message left at a number listed under his name was not returned Tuesday and it was unclear if he has an attorney.

Feigin first called the Islamic center Sept. 19 and left a hate-filled voicemail, police said. The next day, they said, he called and threatened to kill people at the center.

Police also believe Feigin was posting threatening and hate-filled posts on his social media pages.