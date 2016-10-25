Study: One in two American adults is in a law enforcement face recognition network | KOMO

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) —

A new study published by Georgtown Law's Center on Privacy & Technology suggests half of American adults are in a face recognition database used by law enforcement agencies.

More than 117 million Americans are a part of the technology that compares their ID photos to those of suspected criminals. According to the Government Accountability Office, 16 states allow the Federal Bureau of Investigations to use the technology as a database for a virtual line-up based on an algorithm.

The study states the FBI hosts one of the largest databases in the country, called the Next Generation Identification Interstate Photo System (SGI-IPS).

While the study accounts for the increased use of the unregulated system, it states the laws enforcement officers who use it do so in good faith. “They do not want to invade our privacy or create a police state.”