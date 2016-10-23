Cash Bail, a Centerpiece of the Justice System, Is Facing Its Undoing - NBC News

Last September, a 54-year-old man with a serious mental disorder was picked up by police in Calhoun, Georgia, on suspicion that he was walking in a road drunk, a seemingly unremarkable entry on a small town's crime blotter.

Instead, the charge set in motion a legal odyssey that has put the man at the center of a movement to dismantle a pillar of the American criminal justice system: cash bail.

The man, Maurice Walker, spent a week in jail because he was unable to pay the $160 cash bond required of anyone arrested for "being a pedestrian under the influence."

While he waited to see a judge, a civil rights law firm took up his case, filing a lawsuit that accused the city of violating the Constitution's guarantees of due process and equal protection by keeping poor defendants accused of minor crimes jailed before trial.