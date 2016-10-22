'Sinking' San Francisco High-Rise Sparks Fears Among Residents - NBC News

Towering 627 feet above the city of San Francisco, the Millennium Tower was supposed to be the pinnacle of luxury real estate, advertised online as "an address like no other." But these days, it's not the high-end condos, 75-foot lap pool, or climate-controlled wine cellar that make it stand out; it's that the 58-floor skyscraper has sunk 16 inches and is tilting — in the middle of an earthquake zone.

Joanne Fox bought her home on the Tower's 29th floor in 2011, two years after its completion. "They assured me that this was state of the art — brand new, solid as a rock, no problems," said Fox, a professional artist, in an interview.

But in fact, before the city approved the building for occupancy in 2009, the city and the building's developers knew the building had already sunk 8.3 inches, according to a city supervisor and documents. Fox says she and her fellow neighbors weren't notified until May of this year.