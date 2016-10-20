Newsvine

Mariyam

 

About Beyond The Storm: Stalking Interventions & Investigations, Inc. Articles: 97 Seeds: 154 Comments: 5157 Since: Oct 2008

Donald Trump Jr. says the presidency would be a 'step down' for dad

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Mariyam View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu Oct 20, 2016 3:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"He hasn't spent his whole life to be up on a debate stage like a career politician," Trump Jr. said. "He's spent his life creating jobs, building things, doing things that would benefit American workers in this country. He's done that for his whole career. So you know what? He's learning. He's learning as he goes. If he was doing this his whole life he'd be the greatest politician in the history of the world." 

"Unlike Hillary Clinton, who's gotten very rich being a politician, peddling American influence, he hasn't. This is only a step down. But he wants to make sure that all Americans, all ethnicities and backgrounds, have the same opportunity to do what he's been able to do: To start a great family, to start a great business." 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor