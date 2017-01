HUBBARD, Ore. -- Professional clowns say there is a "modern-day witch hunt" against them after recent incidents involving people dressed as clowns.

Taffy the Klown and Bezoar (KATU is using only their clown names) are volunteering this Oct. at Milburn's Haunted Manor. They say reports of people stalking schools or scaring someone in a parking lot while dressed as a clown are giving real clowns a bad name.