Donald Trump: The Nouveau Riche

A long time ago a girlfriend of mine was schooling me on some topics which weren't covered in my aeronautical science curriculum which didn't include any anthropology courses. I distinctly remember her patiently explaining to me the topic of the nouveau riche and how they are despised by the "old money".

I found the subject matter only mildly interesting since I was neither old or new money (and Black to boot) but I've found myself reminiscing about those conversations more and more these days as I have wondered if Donald Trump is not a ideal example of what she was explaining to me, that essentially money can buy a lot of things, but it can't buy class, respectability or acceptance into certain circles. That essentially these families have the power to police their own.

Nouveau riche (French: 'new rich' [nuvo ʁiʃ]) is a term, usually derogatory, to describe those whose wealth has been acquired within their own generation, rather than by familial inheritance. The equivalent English term is the new rich or new money (in contrast with "old money"/"vieux riche").[1] Sociologically, nouveau riche refers to the man or woman who previously had belonged to a lower social class and economic stratum (rank) within that class; and that the new money—which constitutes his or her wealth—allowed upward social mobility and provided the means for conspicuous consumption, the buying of goods and services that signal membership in an upper class. As a pejorative term, nouveau riche effects distinctions of type, the given stratum within a social class; hence, among the rich people of a social class, nouveau riche describes the vulgarity and ostentation of the new-rich man and woman who lack the worldly experience and the system of values of old money, of inherited wealth, such as the patriciate, the nobility and the gentry.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nouveau_riche

Could it be that that because Donald Trump has the money he does that he feels he's entitled to occupy the White House?