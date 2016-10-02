Police officer fired after saying racial slur on social media - AOL News

A Pennsylvania police officer has been fired from her job after writing a racial slur on Snapchat.

The officer, Melissa Adamson, was part-time and in training. A photo she posted was captioned, "I'm the law today n____."

Adamson was then terminated from her job at the McKeesport, Pennsylvania police department. She then resigned from her other part-time officer job in Versailles.

The uniform Adamson is wearing in the photo is from the Pitcairn Police Department, where she worked several months ago. Apparently, the photo was from when she was still working there.