Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially pulls state out of federal refugee programs - AOL News

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a message for Syrian refugees attempting to resettle in his state: You're not welcome here.

On Friday, Abbott officially announced the state will no longer participate in a federal program resettling migrants fleeing Syria's devastating civil war, which by some estimates had killed at least 470,000 people by the first few months of 2016 and has continued raging since. SEE ALSO: Pope says gender theory part of 'global war' on marriage, family

While Texas officials cited security concerns and were particularly skeptical of resettling those from Syria, the Federal Refugee Resettlement program processes asylum seekers from a number of conflict zones and other countries.

