Clover Park Schools failed to protect vulnerable students from predators | KOMO

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- A parent should never wonder: Is my child safe at school? But the KOMO Investigators have uncovered a shocking failure by one local school district that allowed sexually aggressive students to repeatedly target the most vulnerable kids.

We're talking about kids with autism, with Down Syndrome, with significant developmental delays and other physical and mental disabilities. What the KOMO Investigators found is a pattern of failure by the Clover Park School District In Pierce County. It's led to children with special needs being beaten up, molested and raped on campus by known, predatory students.

The most recent attack was just last May and happened inside Lakes High School in Lakewood. School surveillance video obtained by the KOMO Investigators shows what happened, step by step. The target is a petite teen wearing a backpack, a student with special needs who we'll call "Jane."

In an interview her father, whose name we are not using to protect Jane's identity, he describes his daughter. "She's wonderful. She's a people person, she loves to be around people." Jane sits in on the interview as she is too anxious these days to be separated from her parents. She immediately reaches over and hugs him.