Sandra Bland Family Reaches $1.9M Wrongful Death Deal: Lawyer - NBC News

The family of Sandra Bland, the Texas woman found dead in a jail cell after a routine traffic stop last year, has reached a wrongful death settlement with the county for $1.9 million, a family attorney said Thursday.

In addition to settling the civil suit, the Waller County Sheriff's Office has agreed to install automated sensors to assure accurate and timely cell checks at the jail and staff an on-duty nurse around-the-clock, attorney Cannon Lambert told NBC News.

The Waller County Jail will also seek state legislation for more funding to improve booking, screening and training at the facility.

An attorney for Waller County and two jailers involved in the case said the deal must still be finalized by the county commissioners' court, but declined to confirm the details citing a confidentiality agreement.

"The Waller County defendants also emphasize they vigorously deny any fault or wrongdoing, and the potential settlement does not involve any such admissions," attorney Larry Simmons said in a statement.

