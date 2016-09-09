Drug suspect must pay $175 to get back $171 seized by police | KOMO

Newsvine

Drug suspect must pay $175 to get back $171 seized by police

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A man who was arrested on drug charges with $171 in his pocket has been told he'll have to pay a $175 filing fee to try to get the money back.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office included Jermaine Mitchell in a civil action against 21 defendants charged with similar crimes to go after the money through civil forfeiture, NJ.com reported. Prosecutors have said the money was either the proceeds of a criminal enterprise or would soon be used in one.

But the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Mitchell, said the only thing most of those people have in common is that prosecutors are going after their money.

