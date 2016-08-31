Child molester's light sentence draws Brock Turner comparisons - AOL

A Missouri judge has handed down a lenient sentence to a young white man convicted of sex crimes. And in the aftermath of the Brock Turner trial, that's raising some eyebrows around the country. Twenty-three-year-old Joseph Presley pleaded guilty in June to molesting a young boy he was babysitting on two separate occasions. Presley's crime carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Judge Calvin Holden initially sentenced Presley to 10 years in prison but then suspended the sentence at his discretion in favor of a 30-day jail term and five years of probation. That sentence has drawn parallels to the comparatively light sentences that young white men around the country — Brock Turner, Austin Wilkerson, David Becker and others — have been receiving for sexual assault charges.

Writing for the New York Daily News, civil rights activist Shaun King says: "Little black boys are treated like men in America while grown white men such as Brock Turner and Joseph Presley are treated like little boys. It's ugly. It's so damn ugly."