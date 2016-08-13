"Better Dead Than Red" - The Declassified Version of Operation Northwoods: The Joint Chiefs of Staff of The United States Proposed Conducting False Flag Terrorist Attacks Against The American People in Order to Garner Support For a War Aganst Cuba

So in light of the U.S. DOJ findings against the Baltimore PD earlier this week, I was having a conversation today in which I stated, for me, voting for Donald Trump would be like voting for a mobster while voting for Hillary Clinton would be like voting for a corrupt government official.

Nether of them have been "convicted" of anything criminal but neither or them actually have clean hands. Trump has been sued -- twice-- by the U.S. Department of Justice Fair Housing Division for discrimination against minorities (a violation of the Fair Housing Act of 1968) http://www.clearinghouse.net/detail.php?id=15342.

Clinton on the other hand, with only the latest "thing" being this whole circumventing of the security measures put in place to give government network administrators the ability to maintain, secure, monitor and protect our government's networks including email communications, reminds me of so many things that are wrong with our government, specifically with higher ups being held to a different set of rules and laws than the rest of us.

All of this is what led to the discussion of Operation Northwoods (and Project BLUEBIRD, COINTEL, MKULTRA, FAMILY JEWELS, et al).

When someone lies to you and says that they can be trusted and you believe them, well that's on them. If someone lies to you and has left a visible path of destruction in their wake, one that you can see and you, knowing what they have done to others, believe that they wouldn't do the same to you if you give them the opportunity, well then that's on you.

When a law enforcement agency declines to recommend that criminal charges be filed against an individual, that does not mean that the person did not do anything that they shouldn't have. It just means in some cases, that they got a pass on their wrong doing. Knowing the right people, having social status, being affluent, etc. and yes, nepotism can all can influence that decision, even when express ethics statues exist which prohibit doing so.

I invite you to review the declassified documents on Operation Northwoods and tell me if you see any similarities to any of the things that are going on within our government present day. Beginning on page 10 paragraph a. the Joint Chiefs of Staff describe how they could pull off a fake hijacking, by producing a duplicate aircraft of a "civil" one, how to divert the plane, remove the passengers and send their own fake version on to do the damage.

There are people who have wondered out loud about some of the events that occurred on 9/11 and who were immediately tagged as conspiracy theorists, yet this declassified document reads almost like a blueprint for that day. A blueprint that SOMEBODY had access to.

The fact that there are/were individuals within our government who could even think up something like this, let alone put it in writing and submit it for approval is frankly horrifying. An attack on U.S. citizens, engineered and carried out by our government then blamed on innocent citizens, immigrants and refugees, just so they could justify a war against a perceived enemy is unconscionable.

The National Security Archives: http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/news/20010430/northwoods.pdf