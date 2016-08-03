At What Point Do You Tell An Applicant "Even With All of Your Advantages Including Your Billions of Dollars, You Simply Are Not "QUALIFiED" To Do The Work Required For This Position"

It's the news article which states that Trump allies and family are preparing an intervention to attempt to " talk the real estate mogul into a dramatic reset of his campaign in the coming days, sources tell NBC News" that prompted this article.

My question is why? There is an open position for the President of the United States of America. Lots of people have applied, a significant portion of which are more qualified than Trump. But because Trump's dad/friend/uncle/good ole boy network, etc. wants him to have the job, they are not only passing over individuals who are better qualified than he for the position, they are working overtime to try to force a square peg into a round hole, attempting to make him into something that he is not and never will be - qualified for the position.

All of the people who have wrongly stated that affirmative action places minorities into positions that they are unqualified for (it doesn't, it merely provides the opportunity to compete) need to take a good long hard look at the Republican candidate for POTUS for a classic case of an unqualified candidate being shoed into a position that they not only have not earned but doesn't even have the required skill set or experience to perform. Yet this is where we are in the United States of America heading into the presidential race of 2016.