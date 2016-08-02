California Recognizes August as Muslim Appreciation and Awareness Month - NBC News

The California State Assembly voted Monday to pass a resolution that officially recognizes August 2016 as Muslim Appreciation and Awareness Month.

The resolution comes at a time of increased anti-Muslim rhetoric, according to a recent civil rights report compiled by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

HR-59, introduced by California Assembly member Bill Quirk in June after Quirk was approached by a community activist on the issue, was officially passed Aug. 1 with bipartisan support.

"Muslim Americans have made contributions to education, science, entertainment and medicine both nationally and globally," Quirk told NBC News in an email. "Unfortunately, the Muslim community has been, and continues to be, the target of harassment, discrimination and assaults."