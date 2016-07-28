Newsvine

Oregon man with 'cornrows' profiled at Dave & Buster's after white customer loses wallet

A trip to Dave & Busters for some downtime turned into a nightmare for an African-American family from Oregon when their dad was wrongly accused of stealing $16 from a lost wallet, the Oregonian reports.

Rachel Batiste-Barber recounted the incident on her Facebook page and said she went to the Happy Valley Dave & Buster’s with her husband, Andre, and children after finding a coupon for the restaurant chain known for its kid-friendly arcades. She said the family played peacefully for more than an hour — until a teenage girl’s purse went missing.

The girl found it at the front desk, with $16 missing from it, Batiste-Barber wrote. The employees told her a black man with cornrows had turned it in, and that she should go find him to ask him about it.

