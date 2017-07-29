Newsvine

On This Day 100 Years Ago: Google Commemorates 'The Silent Parade' With a Doodle

By Mariyam
Fri Jul 28, 2017 9:47 PM
The Silent Parade, one of the first mass protests against lynching and anti-black violence in the United States, is the subject of a July 28, 2017 Google Doodle that commemorates its 100th anniversary.

The parade took place on July 28, 1917 along New York City’s Fifth Avenue, and, as Google notes, the only sound “was the muffled beat of drums.” Google chose the Silent Parade for a Google Doodle to honor “those whose silence resonates a century later.”

At the time, the parade was also called the “Silent Protest Parade.” Its NAACP organizers wrote in a promotional flyer for the parade that they were marching to rouse the “conscience of the country.”

