The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is Hosting a Resistance Training Event This Saturday March 11th 2017. You Can Participate.

The American Civil Liberties Union has received stunning support since the election of Donald Trump and apparently is now being true to it's word of fighting his administration's unconstitutional polices and executive orders by amassing a legal contingent of informed citizens whom they are training.
If you've ever felt you want to do something to combat the reversal of the hard fought civil rights and liberties that the Trump Administration is intent of destroying, then please consider participating by either joining a group to receive the live streamed instructions or hosting a streaming event yourself.
On March 11, the ACLU will hold a “Resistance Training” town hall in Miami, Florida. An email ask went out today to the organization’s over 2.5 million members to organize thousands of grassroots events in communities across the country to watch the ACLU town hall. Full details on the training are forthcoming.
PeoplePower.org will use digital tools to communicate with and help train volunteers to resist President Trump’s unlawful policies across the country. The ACLU will promote ideas for action to defend sanctuary cities, resist deportation raids, oppose the Muslim Ban, maintain Planned Parenthood funding, and support other priorities. But the program will also seek to amplify organic, bottom-up grassroots actions. PeoplePower.org will be a one-stop hub for everyone looking to influence the national debate.
We ask you to join us as we build communities ready to resist Trump’s agenda and to protect our constitutional rights. The fight may not be easy, but it will be worth it.