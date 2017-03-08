The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is Hosting a Resistance Training Event This Saturday March 11th 2017. You Can Participate.

The American Civil Liberties Union has received stunning support since the election of Donald Trump and apparently is now being true to it's word of fighting his administration's unconstitutional polices and executive orders by amassing a legal contingent of informed citizens whom they are training.

If you've ever felt you want to do something to combat the reversal of the hard fought civil rights and liberties that the Trump Administration is intent of destroying, then please consider participating by either joining a group to receive the live streamed instructions or hosting a streaming event yourself.